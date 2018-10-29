CLEMMONS, N.C-- A student at West Forsyth High School who was bullied in the past is now working to make sure others aren't.

Keshawn East said middle school was a tough time for him. He said he was picked on because of his accent and his weight.

"It was a point where it's just like I didn't want to go to school anymore because people are being so rude and disrespectful just hurting me. I was getting hurt like sometimes physically, emotionally, and psychologically," East said.

He's now a senior at West Forsyth. He started a club called "Students Against Destructive Decisions"

It gives students the tools they need, to stop bullying.

"It makes me feel great because I am one of the people that went through and fully understands how much it hurts and what makes it worse. And, what doesn't make it worse, what makes it better," East said.

East's club is a link in West Forsyth's kindness chain. It's a symbol of "linking together" message of kindness and positivity to show how one good deed can create a chain of good deeds.

