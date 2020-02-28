LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District confirms a 7-year-old was hit by a car Friday morning at around 6:30 a.m. while waiting at her bus stop.

The school district said the girl is a first-grader at Heath Springs Elementary School. Officials said the girl's grandmother was at the bus stop with her at the time of the accident.

The child has been taken to Levine Children’s Hospital Charlotte where her condition is unknown.

"I think this is one of the darkest days you could have as a school employee," the school district said. "Everything we do as school officials is to take care of children. When you see a child I think everybody hurts, not only school officials but the community at large."

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on 521 when the child attempted to cross 521 and was struck by the pickup truck.

Representatives with Lancaster County School district are headed back to the accident scene to try and get a clear understanding of how the accident may have happened.

