GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — You'll remember the unbelievable video we showed earlier this week of a parent tackling a Triad student-athlete at a wrestling match.

RELATED: Dad charged with assault after tackling student who was wrestling his son

It sparked a debate over sportsmanship and parents at student sporting events.

We talked to the athletic director of Guilford County Schools Leigh Hebbard about the shocking video.

He says he wants parents to remember to make games and matches a positive environment for students.

"They'll have emotions that run high sometimes," Hebbard said."...Find a way to keep that in check and remember that you are there to support children."

He adds if concerns arise at sporting events, parents should contact school leaders to help address them.