CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paramedics are on the scene after a school bus accident in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirm.

It happened on Valleydale Road and Fred D Alexander Boulevard.

Officials currently believe there is one patient with non-life-threatening injuries, but other students are being evaluated at this time.

"Thankfully no one on the bus is seriously injured," officials with Medic said. "We are working with CMS to ensure students continue to their final destination."

The bus involved was assigned to Paw Creek Elementary -- 19 students were on board at the time, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The bus number is #279, CMS said.

A second bus later arrived at the scene to take the remaining students home for the day.

It's not yet known what led up the accident.

WCNC Charlotte is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

