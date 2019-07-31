GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has cancelled this Friday's Summer Night Lights event.

It's every week at the Greensboro Sportsplex and is a program for teenagers to have a safe place for fun.

Last Friday, dozens of officers were called to the complex for a "large disturbance".

The city's Parks and Recreation manager says they didn't cancel this weeks event because of the disturbance but did say it played a factor.

Parks and Recreation will have extended open gym hours from 7-11 pm, Friday, August 2 at Lewis, Windsor and Lindley recreation centers.

