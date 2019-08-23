KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A person was struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, police in Kitty Hawk said.

The lightning strike happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 3800 North Virginia Dare Trail. Authorities said the 23-year-old man was with friends on the beach at the time.

He was taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.

In a Facebook post, Kitty Hawk Police asked that people keep him and his family "in your thoughts and prayers, during this difficult time of uncertainty."

