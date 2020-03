The TBI said they believe they have found the remains of missing Evelyn Boswell.

"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell. This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing. Thank you for your support during this difficult process."

