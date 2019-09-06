KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A teacher died Saturday after accidentally shooting herself inside a restaurant, Concord Police said.

It happened at Ruby Tuesday at 2461 Wonder Dr. in Kannapolis. Officers said they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen when they arrived.

Madison Moore, 28, of Landis was taken to the hospital where she died. Police said the firearm belonged to her.

According to Moore's obituary, the 28-year-old was a teacher at Knollwood Elementary.

“Undeniably selfless and kind with everyone, but especially her school students," the obituary read.

Moore, who had a daughter, just married her husband in March 2018, according to the obituary.

"To all of our family and friends, we would like to thank you for your support throughout this tough time. We are celebrating Madison Michelle Moore in our memories of the great joy she has brought to all of us. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers," her husband wrote on Facebook.

Moore’s funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at Central United Methodist Church in Monroe, according to that Facebook post.

Memorial contributions can be made to help provide school supplies at Knollwood Elementary School at 3075 Shue Rd. in Salisbury.

