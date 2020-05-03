GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor-Vehicle after a crash on Bernie Road in Guilford County Wednesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says Jesus Victoria, 16, was driving a pickup truck with James Miller, 16, and Cheveyo Locklear, 15. Troopers say Victoria drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Victoria had minor injuries but Miller and Locklear were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Miller died at the hospital, but Locklear remains there with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers charged Victoria with Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, and No Operator's License. Troopers also say speed was the primary contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Other Stories:

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.