CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 15-year-old girl is recovering from horrific burns she inflicted on herself by participating in the so-called Deodorant Challenge.

The girl’s mom posted photos of the injury on Facebook to warn other parents about this trend:

“For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures. These are the damaging results of something known as "The Deodorant Challenge" which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible. It's that simple and results in severe secondary burns. The pictures below are that of my Year 10 daughter's arm THREE WEEKS ON which may still as yet require a skin graft.”

The Deodorant Challenge, also known as the aerosol challenge, has been around for a while. The stunt, usually posted to social media, has hurt several children nationwide.

This latest case out of the United Kingdom may be the most severe to date. A teenage girl, trying to impress her friends, was hospitalized and facing skin graft surgery Tuesday.

These stupid social media challenges are frankly tainting a generation and this year in news: Kids eating tide pods, snorting condoms, lighting themselves on fire, burning themselves with erasers, touching hot stove coils, choking themselves and sharing it all for the world to see.

Now, you can add the Deodorant Challenge to the list.

