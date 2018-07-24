A Spring Hill teen died Thursday in an accident involving a riding lawnmower.

Jacob William Combs, 15, was found in a creek after being pinned down by the lawnmower, according to his grandfather, John Rice.

Jacob had been mowing a large piece of land in Leiper's Fork that belonged to a family friend when the accident occurred.

"He was going to surprise him by having everything mowed on the property," Rice said.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Long confirmed the fatal accident and said it is under investigation by the medical examiner.

Jacob lived in Spring Hill with six siblings and his mom, Traci Combs.

Rice described his grandson as the "family protector" who looked after his siblings and mother.

A family friend launched a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses, and more than $5,000 has been donated.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday.

Jacob would have been a sophomore at Independence High School. He played freshman football last year and had planned to run track this upcoming school year, according to Rice.

IHS Principal Niki Patton released the following statement: "The Independence community is deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Jacob was an endearing student whose willingness to help others inspired the love of all who knew him."

Rice said Jacob had dreams of one day opening his own contracting company.

"He was a hard worker and could fix anything," Rice said, recalling a time a few years ago when Jacob took apart his mom's broken dryer.

"His mom had mentioned calling a repairman, but he said, 'No, I can do it.' There were 200 parts — springs, nuts, bolts — and he put it back together and it worked. I never questioned him again," Rice said.

Jacob and his family have been active members of Grace Chapel in Franklin, where Jacob participated in the high school music program.

Rice said men from the church returned to the field Monday to finish the mowing job as a tribute to Jacob.

