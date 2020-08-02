PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A newly-built Habitat for Humanity home is just the start of things to come.
The Langston family joined the Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to be part of the dedication ceremony for their new home Saturday morning.
The home is on 68th Street North in the Tellor Estates Development of Pinellas Park.
Eventually, the neighborhood will be home to 75 homes built to help low-income families get back on their feet. During the next two years, homes and infrastructure improvements will be developed throughout the neighborhood.
10News and the TEGNA Foundation are proud sponsors of the Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.
RELATED: Air Force veteran gets handed keys to his new home
RELATED: A joyous jingle: Family receives a new Habitat home for the holidays
What other people are reading right now:
- Death of doctor who warned of virus unleashes fury at Chinese officials
- Crews to assess damage left behind by storms
- 16-year-old shot, killed days after he stopped suspect from bullying another boy
- Pizza shop gets shut down for third time in 2 years
- Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled because baby could fall out
- 1-ton great white shark pings off Florida coast
- Texas restaurant opens early to give a 3-year-old cancer patient the meal of a lifetime
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter