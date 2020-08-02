PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A newly-built Habitat for Humanity home is just the start of things to come.

The Langston family joined the Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to be part of the dedication ceremony for their new home Saturday morning.

The home is on 68th Street North in the Tellor Estates Development of Pinellas Park.

Eventually, the neighborhood will be home to 75 homes built to help low-income families get back on their feet. During the next two years, homes and infrastructure improvements will be developed throughout the neighborhood.

10News and the TEGNA Foundation are proud sponsors of the Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.

