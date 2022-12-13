Authorities are now investigating after the weapons were found, and allegedly shown to a peer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHERTZ, Texas — A young Schertz student was found with a gun after showing it to another student during lunch Tuesday morning, officials said.

Around 11:40 a.m., Schertz police officers responded to the elementary school after receiving reports that an 8-year-old had a firearm on campus. Police say they took the gun and also found two knives.

It all started when a teacher was alerted by a student who said another student showed her a firearm. The teacher found that other student and the gun wrapped in clothes, took possession of the weapon, then took the student to the front office.

Schertz authorities said they are working to determine whether or not the student was making threats towards anyone else in the school. Officials said they are working with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office to determine whether or not charges will be filed.

The chief said that while the incident is unfortunate, they were grateful for staff's response to keep the school safe.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and the district urges student to report anything suspicious they might observe.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.