The 153,336-acre Camp Fire, the deadliest in California's history, is now itself history.

As rain continued to fall Friday throughout the North State, a series of storms that began sweeping into the North State on Wednesday has helped to put out the fire, although there are areas still smoldering, California Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Friday.

"The fire is out," said Stephen Horner, a Camp Fire public information officer.

But while the danger from the fire has now passed, there remains a number of hazardous conditions, including damaged trees and the potential of flash floods and mudslides, Horner said.

"The rain has assisted in extinguishing hot spots and smoldering fires," Cal Fire officials said Friday in a written statement. "All containment lines continue to hold" and firefighters will continue patrolling for hazards.

Firefighters said crews will also continue to assess areas for rehabilitation and conduct possible repairs.

The containment line surrounding the fire area was at 95 percent Friday morning and full containment is expected within the next few days.

"With a little bit more effort, mop up should be completed by Monday," Horner said.

Eighty-four people have been killed by the Camp Fire, which broke out Nov. 8, and the grim and difficult search continues to try to find more bodies with more than 560 people remain missing.

The fire destroyed 13,631 homes, 275 multi-family residences and 514 commercial buildings, Cal Fire officials say. Another 472 homes, 105 commercial buildings have been damaged and 4,232 outbuildings have been destroyed.

Earlier this week, the Camp Fire continued to threaten more than 5,000 structures, but fire officials said those structures no longer remain in danger.

More than 1,600 firefighters remain assigned to the fire, including 125 engines, 10 water tenders, 5 helicopters, 21 hand crews and 4 bulldozers.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports the cost to fight the fire stands at an estimated $88.5 million.

