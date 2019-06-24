GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Alamance county dam has sprung a pretty big leak in several places. Take a look at the above video out of the Ossipee dam. Alamance county released a warning about the leak. According to the release, the county is aware of it and is working on a solution.

However, they've categorized it as a low hazard. That means if the dam fails there should be minimal impact to property.

But folks should be careful swimming in the nearby waters.

