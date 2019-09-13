TYLER, Texas — The East Texas teen who was hospitalized following a lung illness possibly linked to vaping has been released.

A family member has confirmed that 17-year-old Witney Livingston of Tyler has been released from the Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

The relative says Livingston's voice hasn't fully returned and is still recovering.

The national story hit home in East Texas when the news broke that Livingston had been put on a ventilator after coming down with an illness doctors believe is due to vaping.

"She may have to be on oxygen the rest of her life," Livingston's grandfather Dale Perry said. "She doesn't know. We don't know. But it's because of a choice that she made."

Livingston first felt sick about two weeks ago, eventually getting to the point where she felt she could not breathe. Doctors say she had a touch of pneumonia. They prescribed her antibiotics, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

"Within just a few days she went from a little spot on her lungs, to having her lungs consumed with this, what they call a chemical pneumonia," Perry said.

"We're so excited that she is reacting to treatment like she is, but she still cannot breathe on her own," Perry said. "And that's the that's going to ultimately be the telltale sign of whether she comes home and when she comes home and, and she may be on oxygen the rest of her life."

Witney's story, sadly, is not unique as more reports come out of patients suffering from serious medical issues linked to vaping.

"Our advice to our patients right now is, is please do not begin this habit, if possible," Dr. Suman Sinha, Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, said. "Even if you're looking for a bridge to help you from quitting cigarettes."

Dr. Sinha says he believes vaping is no safer cigarettes due to the chemicals in both.

"Chemicals that come from cigarettes and vape share some similarities, but also there are many differences," Dr. Sinha said. "There vape chemicals are volatile carbons, These chemicals are different than what is contained in cigarettes and may have different effects on the lungs."

More than 450 possible cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported. The federal government, including President Donald Trump and the FDA, are hoping to put more regulations on e-cigarette companies as doctors learn more about the harmful effects of vaping.

Specifically, the FDA will look to crackdown on the industry if the number of minors using the devices continues its steady rise.

"It takes time to establish that any particular behavior and use of any particular chemical such as that and vaping is truly a problem," Dr. Sinha said. "But I think we do have enough evidence now to see that there are going to be certain patients that are dramatically affected by vape smoke."

Meanwhile, Perry says he wants his granddaughter's story to be heard to ensure people understand the harmful effects vaping can have on a person.

"The truth is, if you do have a problem with vaping, it is catastrophic," Perry said. "This is horrible. This is a horrible, debilitating problem. And it comes from vaping."