A big reason behind the opioid epidemic is in part because of doctors prescribing pain killers when a more conservative approach should've been tried first. New research shows some doctors prescribe the powerful medications even if there's no pain.

Harvard Medical School and RAND Corporation researchers found 28.5 percent of doctor visits where opioids were prescribed, the diagnosis was not related to severe pain. So here's what you should do if a doctor offers you an opioid prescription.

Are you in pain? If not, ask the doctor why they're writing the prescription. Powerful drugs should only be used for severe, short-term pain.

Try methods without drugs first. Elevate the injured part of the body, and rest more often.

Try pain relievers, like Tylenol or Advil. For long-term pain, these relievers may work just as well as or better than opioids.

Get the shortest prescription possible. The CDC reports taking opioids for more than a few days sharply increases your risk of becoming dependent.

Lastly, try a more holistic approach. If pain persists after taking medication, try massages, exercise or physical therapy.

