THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are looking for a man who they say took donation jar that had money in it. The money was for a cancer patient.

32-year-old Justin Morrow is suspected of taking the jar after he was seen on surveillance at Terry House Barbecue committing the crime, officers say.

The video allegedly shows Morrow ordered food, but didn’t pay for it. Then, he grabbed a donation jar with $150 inside and ran out the door.

Police have a warrant for Misdemeanor Larceny on Morrow.

If you know Justin Morrow's whereabouts call 336-475-7755.

