DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt. Police say the shooting happened at 2:11 this morning on the 200 block of Epps St.

An 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were shot. The man was treated and released from the hospital, while the woman is still receiving treatment. One other person was cut by glass.

As of right now, police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911 or Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.