WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three teenage boys injured.

Lieutenant Montgomery says the call was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of S. Main Street.

All three teens were taken to the hospital by EMS. Everyone is in stable condition, one was taken into surgery.

Investigators say the boys live in the trailer park where the shooting happened. They were standing outside when the shots were fired.

Police have not identified a suspect, or a motive, at this time.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

