Winston-Salem Police are on scene investigating a shooting that left three teenage boys injured.

Lieutenant Montgomery says the call was reported at 7:03 Thursday night at 4630 S. Main Street.

All three teens were transported to the hospital by EMS. Everyone is in stable condition, one was taken into surgery.

Investigators say the boys live in the trailer park where the shooting happened. They were standing outside when the shots were fired.

Police have not identified a suspect, or a motive, at this time.