FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-month-old child is dead after an accident in a church parking lot over the weekend.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Mt. Moriah Christian Church in Johnsonville, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with S.C. Highway Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 59-year-old woman was moving a van in the parking lot when she struck the child.

18-month-old Khloe Chandler was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Kirby says the state highway patrol is investigating. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.