ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — As if life during the coronavirus pandemic wasn't hard enough, an Alamance County family is now rebuilding their house and replacing nearly everything inside after it was destroyed by a tornado with 110 mph winds.

It's been nearly a week since the confirmed EF-1 tornado tore through the Campbell couple's home in Snow Camp, NC, but they say shock and trauma feels fresh.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster. Every day there is a new hurdle to jump through," the couple's daughter, Taylor Hensley, told WFMY News 2 on Sunday.

Coronavirus restrictions have compounded the complications. For example, the insurance adjuster could not visit their tornado-ravaged home. Instead, the entire claim was conducted over video chat.

"They did it over video chat, and they ended up claiming the house as a total loss. So they have to tear the entire house down and completely rebuild from the foundation up," Hensley said.

WFMY News 2 first spoke with the family just hours after the tornado toppled trees onto the home, resulting in severe water damage.

Since the disaster, the Campbell couple has lived in hotel rooms, paid for by their savings and donations from family, friends, strangers, and the community.

A Go-Fund me has raised about $1,800 as of Sunday.

"Keep the prayers coming. It's helping. Donations are what's getting them by right now," said Hensley. "It's going to be a long process, especially with the virus."

The most heartbreaking moment during the cleanup process came when the family discovered old photos and memories from childhood.

"Yesterday was very emotional, as we went through closets and started digging through everything and childhood memories coming up," said Hensley.

"It finally hit me yesterday, me and my mom just went outside and talked and cried. For me and my mom it was the first place that me and her ever called home," said Hensley.

The bedroom where Hensley grew up had become a bedroom for her own daughter. But the tornado ruined the bed, toys, and clothing in that room, Hensley said.

The couple fortunately has found a more permanent place to live while they rebuild, Hensley said. One of her mom's former coworkers has allowed the couple to live in a fully-furnished home for the time being.

Her father is still not able to work, due to a knee surgery postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Now with their life upended by the tornado, Hensley said the knee injury has gotten worse.

"During the tornado when he jumped up out of bed, he tweaked his knee a little bit. He hasn't sat down, his knee is completely swollen. He doesn't even walk straight, he walks with a limp, he's hurting," said Hensley.

Hensley said the family is grateful that community members have opened their heart to support them rebuild, including aid from churches, food banks, and strangers.

"Every time I go by the house, I just stop and it takes me a minute." Hensley said. "I'm just taken aback by it, I'm just like 'Whoa, this actually happened."