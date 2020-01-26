DESTREHAN, La. — Three people are missing in the Mississippi River after two towing vessels collided near Destrehan Sunday morning.

The RC Creppel and the Cooperative Spirit crashed into each other around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 123.

The RC Creppel sank in the Mississippi River and the other towing vessel sustained heavy damage, said Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Four crew members on board the RC Creppel fell into the water, Phoenix said. One was fished out by a good Samaritan, but the other three are still missing as of Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the RC Creppel was also pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid. One of these barges was damaged in the crash, reportedly releasing an unknown amount of vapor into the air.

That leak has been contained, but the Center of Toxicology and Environmental Health was called to the scene to do air quality testing.

“This is a complex response that has a search-and-rescue component, as well as a pollution component that will require planning and coordination to execute," Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard's New Orleans station, said in a statement. “We are working alongside our partners at the state and local levels to quickly assess the situation so that we can safely make every effort to find the missing mariners and minimize any further impact to the environment.”

