BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Guilford County woman is facing serious charges after not telling Burlington deputies her real name and driving with a fake license plate. It happened Wednesday during a traffic checkpoint on Deep Creek Church Road and Sandy Cross Road in Burlington. Deputies say they asked Kristle Andrea Matthews for her driver's license, but she told them she didn't have it with her.

They say when they asked Matthews for her identity, she gave them her sister's name instead. Matthews gave her real name after deputies asked for it again. Deputies then confirmed Matthews' identity.

Matthews has been charged with:

1 count of Felony identity theft

citation for Driving while license revoked

citation for Operate a Vehicle with no Insurance

citation for Possession of fictitious License Plate

Bond is set at $5,000. Matthews' sister was not in the car during the traffic stop.

