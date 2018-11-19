RALEIGH, N.C. -- Don't be a turkey - wear your seat belt!

NCDOT's Governor's Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers this Thanksgiving week to buckle up behind the wheel, or be ticketed.

Law enforcement will be out patrolling North Carolina roads as part of the Thanksgiving 'Click it or Ticket' campaign, underway Monday, November 19 through Sunday, November 25.

NCDOT says more than 1,400 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes around the state last year.

Of those crashes, 414 people weren't wearing their seat belt. The five counties with the most people killed who were not wearing seat belts are ranked below:

Mecklenburg County: 31

Guilford County: 21

Robeson County: 19

Wake County: 15

Forsyth County: 13

During the 2017 Thanksgiving 'Click it or Ticket' campaign, there were 428 checkpoints netting more than 40,000 traffic and criminal violations, including 678 felony arrests.

NC law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained. If you don't buckle up, you could be fined up to $179.

