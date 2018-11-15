Leaders in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are working together to make the Business 40 closure easier for commuters.

NCDOT will close a 1.2 miles stretch of the road this Saturday at 6 a.m. City and County officials plan to help handle any serious issues that might arise from the closure. They expect problems to come up as people try to get around the closure but add that they are prepared for all scenarios.

RELATED | Business 40 Closing | Detours, Deadlines And Projects You Need To Know Now

The closure will impact thousands of drivers and that's why officials are planning to activate the Multi-Agency Coordination Center to help minimize the impact.

"If we have an incident happen, you will probably see more resources responding to that than normal because we want to keep US 52 and I-40 clear and the secondary routes. We know this is going to have an impact on most of the roads around downtown Winston-Salem," said August Vernon of Forsyth County Emergency Management

28 different agencies are involved in the coordination including hospitals, fire departments, universities alongside county and city resources.

They will coordinate real-time responses and messaging through various channels including social media. They will also monitor the impact of the closure on primary and secondary routes and would place particular emphasis high volume drive time next Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say the key to limiting the impact of the closure on the day-to-day commute is preparation. Plan ahead, avoid Business 40, learn the detour routes and pack plenty of patience.

© 2018 WFMY