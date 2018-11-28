GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Downtown commuters, take note!

Beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m., all three northbound lanes of the Eugene Street Bridge downtown will be closed due to bridge decking work.

Southbound lanes will be converted to one northbound lane and one southbound lane to keep traffic flow in each direction.

The city says work is expected to last through December 5 - it's part of ongoing bridge refurbishing.

The city says drivers should expect delays when traveling through the work zone.

