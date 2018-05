GREENSBORO, NC -- According to Greensboro police, all lanes of Gillespie Street at E. Market Street are closed due to a person being hit by a train.

Motorists are asked to avoid his area, no further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY