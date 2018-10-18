GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you live in the northern part of Greensboro, you've probably noticed construction moving quickly for the Urban Loop.

Crews are clearing forests, and you can already start to see a clear path for the highway off Lake Jeanette Road, which is in between the Lawndale to Elm Street stretch of the loop.

We spoke to NCDOT Engineer Patty Eason on Thursday to get an update on different parts of the project.

From Battleground to Lawndale:

This section is scheduled to be finished by September 2019.

Crews have completed a pedestrian bridge that goes over the Urban Loop, and connects Guilford Courthouse National Military Park to the AY Greenway.

From Lawndale to Elm Street:

Crews are clearing trees and removing stumps at several side streets like Church, Lake Jeanette, and Yanceyville.

They are moving utility lines.

Crews are working on an accelerated timeline, and hope to have this portion done by 2020.

From Elm Street to US 29:

There isn't as much movement in this area of the project, but NCDOT still hopes to work on an accelerated timeline.

Eastern Loop finishing touches around US 29:

Crews are continuing to pave this area.

This area is set to be done by December 2018.

