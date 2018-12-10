With almost 95, 0000 people without power in Greensboro, the city has closed several roads because traffic lights are not functioning.
While Duke Energy crews work to get power restored the City of Greensboro has closed several roads or they have officers when possible directing traffic.
Here is the lasted list from the city of Greensboro:
Friendly Ave. from Jefferson Rd. to Elam Ave.
East Wendover Ave. from 29 to Sykes Ave.
Lawndale Dr. From Martinsville Ave. to Air Harbor Rd.
Horse Pen Creek Rd. from Drawbridge Pkwy to Jessup Grove Rd.
Holden Rd from Bryan Blvd to Friendly
Bryan Blvd from Benjamin Pkwy to Westridge Ave
Freeman Mill Rd at Randleman Rd
Battleground Ave at Westridge Rd
Battleground Ave at Edney Ridge Rd
Friendly Ave from Jefferson Rd to Elam
Intersections with out Power, some not all are manned by Greensboro Police, the city says.
Benjamin Parkway at Pembroke
Benjamin Parkway at Cornwallis
Benjamin Parkway at Byran Blvd
Bryan Blvd at Holden Road
Holden Road at Hobbs Rd
New Garden Rd at Jefferson Rd
Market St. at Green Valley Rd.
Friendly Ave. at Green Valley Rd
Holden Rd at Dolley Madison Rd
Market St at Walker Ave
Friendly Ave at Hobbs Rd
Walker St. at Lindell Rd
Jefferson St. New Garden Rd
Friendly Ave at Kemp
Friendly Ave. at Westridge Rd
Battleground Ave. at Edney Ridge Rd
Elm St. at Northwood St.
Hill St. at Smith St.
Horse Pen Creek Rd at Jessup Grove Rd.
Westridge Rd. at Whitehurst Rd.
Elm-Eugene at Elmsley Court
English St. at McConnell Rd
Glendale Dr. at Rehobeth Church Rd.
Randleman Rd. at Elmsley Court
Freeman Mill Rd. at Randleman Rd.
Merritt Dr at Immanuel Rd
Cheltenham Blvd at Lionne Dr.
Friendly Ave. at Chimney Rock Rd.
E Wendover Ave. at Waugh St.
Lawndale Ave. at Martinsville Rd.
Lawndale Ave. at Lake Jeanette Rd.
Buffalo St. at Golden Gate Dr.
Pine Needle Dr. at Wilcox Dr.
Elm St. at Old Lake Jeanette Rd.
