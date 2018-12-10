With almost 95, 0000 people without power in Greensboro, the city has closed several roads because traffic lights are not functioning.

While Duke Energy crews work to get power restored the City of Greensboro has closed several roads or they have officers when possible directing traffic.

Here is the lasted list from the city of Greensboro:

Friendly Ave. from Jefferson Rd. to Elam Ave.

East Wendover Ave. from 29 to Sykes Ave.

Lawndale Dr. From Martinsville Ave. to Air Harbor Rd.

Horse Pen Creek Rd. from Drawbridge Pkwy to Jessup Grove Rd.

Holden Rd from Bryan Blvd to Friendly

Bryan Blvd from Benjamin Pkwy to Westridge Ave

Freeman Mill Rd at Randleman Rd

Battleground Ave at Westridge Rd

Battleground Ave at Edney Ridge Rd

Friendly Ave from Jefferson Rd to Elam

Intersections with out Power, some not all are manned by Greensboro Police, the city says.

Benjamin Parkway at Pembroke

Benjamin Parkway at Cornwallis

Benjamin Parkway at Byran Blvd

Bryan Blvd at Holden Road

Holden Road at Hobbs Rd

New Garden Rd at Jefferson Rd

Market St. at Green Valley Rd.

Friendly Ave. at Green Valley Rd

Holden Rd at Dolley Madison Rd

Market St at Walker Ave

Friendly Ave at Hobbs Rd

Walker St. at Lindell Rd

Jefferson St. New Garden Rd

Friendly Ave at Kemp

Friendly Ave. at Westridge Rd

Battleground Ave. at Edney Ridge Rd

Elm St. at Northwood St.

Hill St. at Smith St.

Horse Pen Creek Rd at Jessup Grove Rd.

Westridge Rd. at Whitehurst Rd.

Elm-Eugene at Elmsley Court

English St. at McConnell Rd

Glendale Dr. at Rehobeth Church Rd.

Randleman Rd. at Elmsley Court

Freeman Mill Rd. at Randleman Rd.

Merritt Dr at Immanuel Rd

Cheltenham Blvd at Lionne Dr.

Friendly Ave. at Chimney Rock Rd.

E Wendover Ave. at Waugh St.

Lawndale Ave. at Martinsville Rd.

Lawndale Ave. at Lake Jeanette Rd.

Buffalo St. at Golden Gate Dr.

Pine Needle Dr. at Wilcox Dr.

Elm St. at Old Lake Jeanette Rd.

