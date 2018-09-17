GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation now reports 400 roads are closed due to flooding.

Check List Closed Roads In NC Anytime

AVOID TRAVELING IN FOLLOWING NC COUNTIES

NCDOT advises drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in the following counties:

•Bladen and Wayne due to the flooding and/or washout of multiple major travel routes.

•Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland due to the flooding and/or washout of multiple North Carolina and secondary routes.

TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN!

Remember not only is it dangerous, but it's also illegal to drive around or move barricades on closed roads. Police, Highway Patrol and Sheriff's deputies will be watching those areas closely. If a road is marked as closed or it's flooded, don't try to navigate it!

HIGHWAYS REOPENED

I-40 has re-opened from NC 41 (Exit 385) to Wilmington. There are currently 2 eastbound lanes open and one westbound lane open.

US-70 is open between I-95 and the coast with one lane closed in each direction in Kinston.

US 74 is open from I-95 to Wilmington.

I-95 is open in North Carolina.

LIST OF CLOSED HIGHWAYS

A number of main thoroughfares in southeastern North Carolina remain flooded or blocked by downed debris such as trees and power lines. They include:

• Greene County – N.C. 58 northbound at the Wilson County line.

• Jones County – N.C. 41, N.C. 58 in Trenton; and U.S. 17 in Pollocksville.

• Lenoir County – N.C. 11 southbound at Skinner’s Bypass in Kinston.

• Brunswick County – Sections of N.C. 130, N.C. 133, N.C. 211, N.C. 87, N.C. 904 and N.C. 906.

• Duplin County – Sections of I-40, N.C. 111, N.C. 24, N.C. 241, N.C. 403, N.C. 41, N.C. 50, N.C. 903, and U.S. 117.

• New Hanover County – Sections of I-40, N.C. 132, N.C. 133, U.S. 117, U.S. 17, U.S. 421, U.S. 74 and U.S. 76.

• Pender County – sections of I-40, N.C. 133, N.C. 210, N.C. 50, N.C. 53, U.S. 117 and U.S. 421.

• Sampson County – Sections of N.C. 24, N.C. 242, N.C. 411, N.C. 903, U.S. 13, and U.S. 701.

• Onslow County – Section of U.S. 17 due to pavement washout.

A number of main roads in the northern coastal region are also impacted, including:

• Hyde County – N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island remains closed from the Pony Pen north to the Ferry Dock due to protective dune loss and pavement damage; U.S. 264, N.C. 45 and N.C. 94 have sections of flooding, but remain open.

• Tyrrell County – U.S. 64 Business and N.C. 94 have areas of flooding but remain open.

• Pasquotank County – N.C. 344 has sections with flooding but remains open.

• Perquimans County – U.S. 17 Business and N.C. 37 experienced some flooding but remain open.

• Currituck County – N.C. 168 and N.C. 615 have areas of flooding but remain open.

Main roads impacted in central North Carolina, including closures from flooding, downed trees and powerlines include:

• Wayne County – N.C. 55 closed between Seven Springs and Mount Olive due to washouts; U.S.13 west of Overman Road is closed due to flooding; I-795 northbound lanes closed south of the Goldsboro Bypass due to slope failure; and N.C. 111 southbound closed from Neuse River flooding.

• Wilson County – N.C. 222 closed due to flooding south of Stantonsburg, and U.S. 58 is closed north of Bartie Road near Stantonsburg.

• Bladen County – U.S. 701, N.C. 41, N.C. 53, N.C. 210, N.C. 211 and N.C. 211 Business closed in sections.

• Columbus County – U.S. 74, U.S. 74 Business, U.S. 76, U.S. 701 Business, N.C. 87, N.C. 130, N.C. 211, N.C. 904, and N.C. 905 closed in places.

• Cumberland County – I-95, U.S. 13, U.S. 301, N.C. 24, N.C. 59, N.C. 87, N.C. 210 and N.C. 690.

• Harnett County – I-95, U.S. 401, N.C. 27, N.C. 82, and N.C. 217 closed in sections.

• Robeson County – I-74, I-95, U.S. 74, U.S. 301, U.S. 501, N.C. 41, N.C. 71, N.C. 72, N.C. 83, N.C.130, N.C. 211 and N.C. 904 are closed in sections.

• Chatham County – U.S. 15/501 from Pittsboro to U.S. 1 in Lee County closed due to overtopping of Deep River; U.S. 421 closed due to flooding from the Deep River.

• Lee County – U.S. 421 closed due to the cresting of the Deep River.

• Moore County – Portions of N.C. 22 and N.C. 690 are impassable due to flooding.

• Scotland County – U.S. 401 is impassable in multiple locations throughout the county; U.S. 401 Business in Laurinburg is closed; U.S. 501 is closed due to high water in three locations near the Robeson County line, as well as at the Hoke/Scotland County line due to partial roadway washout at Drowning Creek (headwaters of Lumber River); and U.S. 74 Business is closed in east Laurinburg due to flooding near the approach to a bridge.

RANDOLPH COUNTY:

Check for latest road conditions:

Coltrane Meadow Rd (SR-2633 ) South East of Ramseur / Both Directions

Clyde King Rd (SR-2843 ) Near Seagrove / Both Directions

Northampton Dr (SR-2947 ) In Asheboro / Both Directions

DAVIDSON COUNTY:

Check for Updates on Road Conditions:

Coltrane Meadow Rd (SR-2633 ) South East of Ramseur / Both Directions

Clyde King Rd (SR-2843 ) Near Seagrove / Both Directions

Northampton Dr (SR-2947 ) In Asheboro / Both Directions

Randolph County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Check For Updates on Road Closings:

River Rd both directions near Mount Gilead

Mullinix Rd both directions near Troy

Morganton Rd closed near Candor heading south

CHATHAM COUNTY:

Morris Rd (SR-1527 ) West of Fearrington / Both Directions

Jeremiah Dr (SR-1762 ) Near Fearrington / Both Directions

Tody Goodwin Rd (SR-1900 ) Near Pittsboro / Both Directions

R Jordan Road (SR-2145 ) South of Pittsboro / Both Directions

Rosser Rd (SR-2153 ) Near Goldston / Both Directions

ALAMANCE COUNTY:

Check for Updates on Road Closings:

Greenwood Drive both directions near Mansfield Rd, damage to crossline pipe

PHOTOS: Flooding, Damage From Florence Lingers On Monday In NC

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY