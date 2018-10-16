WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) -- In the next few weeks, part of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem will close for at least a year, impacting thousands of drivers over the Triad.

Today the North Carolina Department of Transportation started public meetings to give people a look at the detours.

Related: Business 40 Closure: Alternate Routes from Greensboro to Winston-Salem

It's important to know the Business 40 closure will happen in segments. You'll still be able to take Business 40, to a point.

On average, more than 15,000 commuters drive from Greensboro to Winston-Salem daily. Many of them use Business 40.

There will be three alternate routes for people driving from Greensboro to downtown Winston-Salem.

Take the 5th Street exit all the way downtown

Take Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit, then a left onto Marshall Street

Take exit U.S. 52 to Research Parkway. Stay on Research Parkway until you get to a roundabout, then take Main Street into downtown.

© 2018 WFMY