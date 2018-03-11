LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A multi-vehicle crash on I-85 North near US 64 in Davidson County is causing backup.

The wreck happened a little after 10 p.m. Friday near exit 96. Davidson County 911 says three vehicles were involved. They believe at least five people were injured. However, none of the injuries are serious.

Davidson County 911 says there is construction in the area of the crash, which is causing more congestion.

TRAFFIC: Crash going northbound on 85. 3 cars involved. Big slowdowns north of US-64 on 85 northbound. pic.twitter.com/PUWQdEOtAz — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) November 3, 2018

