RALEIGH (WFMY) - Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and the North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) says it's stepping up enforcement throughout the holiday weekend.

NCHP says troopers 'will be in full force' on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25. Troopers will be out every 20 miles along major interstates.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”

NCSHP will also be part of the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor.

Highway Patrol recommends several tips to ensure safer driving in high-volume traffic:

Plan Ahead - Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes

Reduce Speed - Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions

Increase Following Distances – A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged

Avoid Distracted Driving – Driver focus should be solely on driving

Never Drive Impaired – Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, us a taxi or contact a ride service

Lane Clearance - If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder

If you see impaired or reckless driving, call *HP.

