CLEMMONS, N.C. -- A section of I-40 West at the Davie-Forsyth County line will be closed overnight for the next two weeks starting Sunday, October 28.

NCDOT says the interstate will be closed each night from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, November 10, expect for Saturday, November 3, when it will be open.

NCDOT says crews will be doing paving work as part of the construction of a new bridge over the Yadkin River to replace the two bridges now in place, and the widening and improving of I-40 itself.

The detour in place will take drivers off the interstate at Harper Road, then onto US 158 and NC 801 to get back to I-40 West.

