WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- An 18-Wheeler carrying fruit juice flipped over in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the 7700 block of North Point Boulevard near the entrance of the Ashton Oaks Apartments.
Thankfully, the truck didn't hit anyone and the driver was not injured.
Road crews expect significant traffic delays on North Point Boulevard coming from Bethabara Road going towards University Parkway.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. There are bottles of juice and cases littering the area.
Police and other crews are on scene trying remove and clean up the spill. A WFMY News 2 Photojournalist says most of the juice went down into a ravine like area.
© 2018 WFMY