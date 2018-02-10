WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- An 18-Wheeler carrying fruit juice flipped over in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 7700 block of North Point Boulevard near the entrance of the Ashton Oaks Apartments.

Thankfully, the truck didn't hit anyone and the driver was not injured.

Road crews expect significant traffic delays on North Point Boulevard coming from Bethabara Road going towards University Parkway.

A over turned tractor trailer in the driveway of an apartment complex in Winston-Salem has left juice bottles and cases all over the road and woods. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/de4oXe4XmT — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) October 2, 2018

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. There are bottles of juice and cases littering the area.

The tow truck crew is cleaning up the juice bottles and boxes from the over turned tractor trailer. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ixizthFQ1H — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) October 2, 2018

Police and other crews are on scene trying remove and clean up the spill. A WFMY News 2 Photojournalist says most of the juice went down into a ravine like area.

© 2018 WFMY