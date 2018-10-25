GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Thousands of drivers will be impacted by the closing of Business 40 – close to 80,000 drivers to be exact.

On average, more than 15,000 commuters drive from Greensboro to Winston-Salem daily. Many of them use Business 40.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced it will close the Business 40 stretch on Sunday, November 11 at 8:00 a.m. for a number of construction projects on the 1.2 mile stretch along Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 area that will be closed.

How long will it be closed? For about two years, and that’s why it’s so important to know the detour information and projects that will be conducted in the area.

The best way to prepare is planning your new commute.

WFMY News 2 met with Brooke Kochanski of the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transpiration (PART) to talk about Route 1: The Winston-Salem Express.

According to Kochanski, PART is hoping to play a key role in reducing congestion during the Business 40 closure.

The Winston-Salem Express travels from the Coble Transportation Center (CTC) in Greensboro to the Winston-Salem Transportation Center in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Here are a few of the things we learned from everyday riders during our trip:

Give yourself enough time Natrina Jones, a registered nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, commutes from High Point every morning through PART. She recommends taken an earlier bus than your expected arrival time because any traffic congestion could affect whether you get to work on time or not. She takes the earliest bus from the CTC to arrive in Winston-Salem and still have time to transfer to her shuttle to the hospital.

Learn your local bus routes Two-year rider John Marsh, a culinary student at Providence in Winston-Salem, says it is key to know the local transportation system routes that will connect you to your final destination once you get off the PART bus. You can find Greensboro Transit Authority and the WSTA routes here.

Be patient According to frequent rider Wanda Brendle-Moss, who was headed to the airport when we spoke with her, it’s important to be patient when riding the PART bus because just like you would in your regular vehicle during peak traffic times, the bus is likely do be affected by congestion, too.

Bring something to entertain yourself Jones says she enjoys reading a book or working on her laptop during her commute and it helps make the ride go by quicker.

Pick your favorite way to pay and save Marsh recommends finding the best way to pay your fare. Marsh purchases a multiple day ride pass to save time and money on his commute.

Park and ride Jones added that she parks her vehicle at one of the Park and Ride lots available near the CTC to facilitate her commute back home once she arrives in Greensboro.

Find out if you can get 50% passes through your employer Employers who enroll in PART’s Employer Pass program are eligible for 50% off ride passes. Employer enrollment is free.

Another attractive feature: newer PART buses include phone charger ports, so you can scroll, click, and text on your mobile device without worrying about draining the battery.

Speaking of mobile, the PART app is a handy tool for those interested in knowing estimated arrival and departure times, where your bus is, and route maps.

Those traveling Route 1, or any other PART bus, can transfer to other routes in the PART system and also the WSTA system once they arrive at the transportation centers.

Route 1 runs Monday through Friday from 6AM to 9:30PM and Saturday from 7AM to 7PM.

A one-way ticket is $2.50 and half price for Seniors (60+), disabled, veterans, students and Medicare cardholders who provide ID.

New riders interested in learning more about PART routes are encouraged to apply for free passes here.

