GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jay Allred and his daughter have been advocates of a proposed commission since 2017.

Allred is fighting for the creation of a University Student-Athlete Protection Commission that would allow direct reporting of misconduct, that is not under your specific University's umbrella.

Allred says this would help students 'feel safe' in reporting sexual assaults, or any type of misconduct, without worrying about the University's desire to protect their brand.

The North Carolina Legislature has a commission for the Fair Treatment of College Athletes which was created in 2017 as a study commission. The proposed University Student-Athlete Commission would be separate from that, in order to create a 'coaches code of conduct.' Right now there is no code of conduct for coaches in North Carolina.

The proposed University Student-Athlete Commission will be presented to the 2019 session of the General Assembly of North Carolina.