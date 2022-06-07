Triad man driving while impaired causes serious crash, victim's car catches on fire

Winston-Salem police say the driver faces multiple charges including driving while and impaired and driving while a license is revoked.

Winston-Salem police say a driver is facing charges after he caused a car crash while driving while impaired.

Officers say a man was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon east on the 5100 block of Skylark Drive around 8 p.m. Monday when he crossed the centerline and collided with a woman driving west in a 2015 Jeep Compass traveling. Police say the collision caused the jeep to flip over and catch on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and extricated from her vehicle.

She was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The driver that police say caused the crash was transported to a local hospital with serious injures by Forsyth County EMS.

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors to the collision. As a result, the driver that police say caused the crash was charged with the following violations:

-Driving While Impaired

-Driving While License Revoked

-Careless and Reckless Driving

- Exceeding a Safe Speed for Conditions

-Transporting an Open Container of an Alcoholic Beverage

-Operate a Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility