KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things like your favorite pastimes and traditions including strawberry picking.

As some businesses in North Carolina expect to begin to reopen as early as this weekend, folks who want to visit strawberry farms can expect some changes.

Many Triad strawberry farms have made some changes so you're safe when you visit. At some, members of the public are no longer allowed to pick their own strawberries.

Most have also implemented contactless drive-through sales and said it's nonetheless been a successful format despite the restrictions.

"I think our business has been tremendous, we're selling out every day," John Hedgecock of Hedgecock Strawberry Farm in Kernersville said.

At Hedgecock's farm, picking by the public is still allowed but with a new list of rules. They've implemented strict social distance rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Be a row apart, at least 6 feet, we've got it on a poster here and also we let the family stay together," said Hedgecock.

There are hand washing stations with hand sanitizers as well. Each customer gets a new bucket or can bring their own.

"We've had a good steady crowd not overwhelming like it was before," Matt Rudd of Rudd Farm in Greensboro said.

Rudd Farm in Greensboro has reopened after it had to shut down for two weeks. Some employees tested positive for coronavirus and were sick despite the fact the farm had implemented safety changes earlier on.

"Prior to all of this we were taking every precaution that we could and we had everybody wearing masks, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and had some really good hygiene, it was just something that came from nowhere," Rudd said. The workers have recovered and were cleared by the health department to return to work, according to Rudd.

"Let's hope this does pass so that we can all get back to life as normal, hopefully, we are on the other side of it now. We've been very fortunate with the support that we've got from the community that came back out to purchase our berries," he added.

