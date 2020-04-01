WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former Command Sergeant Major in the army and Iraq War veteran, Alex Nelson has several years of experience serving overseas, so he knows deployment is by no means an easy task.

"They love life. They train every day to, just in case they have to take it to defend themselves to defend their friends that's around them," said Nelson.

As three thousand more Fort Bragg troops are headed to the Middle East, Nelson reflects on his four years spent in Iraq serving in the army.

"I had the picture of my wife and my child and it was right there on the dashboard when we would go out to maneuvers and I'd pin it up every time," said Nelson.

The deployment of thousands of more troops to the Middle East comes after an airstrike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

"Having him gone from this world, even though the loss of life or any life is terrible, but I'm not gonna shed a tear," said Nelson. =

The President said Friday the airstrike was meant to stop a war not start one. He says the United States is prepared for any response.

Nelson says he's thinking and praying for the deployed soldiers and their families.

"A successful mission means your service member flying back in coming off that aircraft. Kids running mom and dads hugging," said Nelson, "that's a beautiful thing. That's a successful mission. That's why more service members are going over there. Just as a backup."

He's hopeful everyone in America can come together during this time.

"Take everybody as a community to pull for each other so we can all make it through," he said.

