Tropical Storm Isaias forms; could head to NC next week

Coastal NC should have a plan in place for possible impacts as early as Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tropical system that we have been watching for several days has been organizing and becoming more defined, now officially Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 11 PM Wednesday night had Isaias about 155 miles south of Ponce Puerto Rico, moving WNW at 20 mph with 50 mph winds.

There are Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for portions of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as heavy flooding rains and tropical storm force winds are likely there.

The latest forecast track for Isaias does favor it taking a track toward NC by early next week, still at tropical storm intensity. As we've been watching this storm, its track has trended a little further to the North and East which puts it in better position to head toward NC.

North Carolina is well within the forecast cone, but there's still a lot of uncertainty with it's track and forecast. Isaias will interact with land in the Dominican Republic and the mountains of Hispaniola which could work to weaken it down quite a bit, but how it emerges from that interaction and it's strength could bring things in better agreement in the next 24-48 hours.

IMPACTS:

With the latest trends for Isaias bringing it to NC by early next week, it looks favorable to bring at least some impacts to Coastal NC. A lot is still yet to be determined. Some questions that still remain to be answered are:

Does the storm come inland or stay more off the coast?

How strong will it be if/when it gets to NC?

These questions should have much clearer answers in the next couple days.

WHAT TO DO:

There's no need for panic, especially at home in the Triad of NC. However, Coastal NC should start preparing plans for some impacts as early as Monday of next week, just in case it were to pick up up speed and intensity with a path toward NC.