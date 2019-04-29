COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some people along the East Coast, including some South Carolina residents, received a tsunami warning message issued in error Monday afternoon. **There is no Tsunami Warning in effect for any part of South Carolina.**

The error followed a regularly-issued tsunami TEST WARNING issued by the National Weather Service just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after, posts appeared from government agencies in South Carolina and media outlets along the east coast.

Beaufort County Sheriffs Office - SC If you are signed up for the National Weather Service alerts through the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Nixle service, you may have received a 'Tsunami Warning' alert this afternoon. This was a...

Officials with the S.C. Department of Emergency Management (SCEMD) says it appears that a third party alerting service used by some local government agencies across the country issued the test as a live warning in error.

In South Carolina, it appears that some local government agencies using Nixle as a third-party alerting service experienced the error.

News 19 has reached out to Nixle for a response, but has not yet received a response from the company.

It is unclear how many South Carolina residents received the message in error Monday afternoon.

Other states reported getting the error too, included all the way over in Texas.