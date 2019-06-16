COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people are dead after they were hit by a car while they were attempting to change a tire on the side of Interstate 20 near Columbia.

The incident happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. on I-20 East at the 84 mile marker, which is about two miles up from the Spears Creek Road exit.

State troopers say a van and a jeep were parking in the emergency lane of the interstate. Several people were outside the vehicles attempting to change a tire on the van.

A third car that was traveling down the highway went into the emergency lane, hit the jeep, and knocked it into the back of the van, troopers say. That caused two people who were changing the tire to be struck and killed.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The collision remains under investigation.