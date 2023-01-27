"I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols," said Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers.

In a statement issued Friday night, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.

The full statement from Sheriff Bonner reads:

“Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols. I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation.”

The City of Memphis released the video in four separate sections at 6 p.m. Friday, and posted content warnings with each section. Find the videos HERE.

Nichols died three days after the encounter with Memphis Police.

Five Memphis Police Officers - Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith - are each charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercising of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, and official oppression.