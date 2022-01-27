Two teens hurt in Winston-Salem apartment shooting

It happened in the 300 block of Glendare Drive Wednesday night. Both victims are stable.

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Glendare Drive where an apartment had been shot into Wednesday around 9:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Malachi Omar Andrew and 17-year-old Anaiyha Ethan Carter shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Andrew and Carter are stable.

No suspect details are available right now.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.