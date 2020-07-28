UNC-Chapel Hill not offering season football tickets this year, to hold games at reduced capacity, officials say

The school announced it will hold a reduced capacity of fans for games and no season tickets for the 2020 season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill announced Monday it will not offer season football tickets and will host games at a reduced capacity, according to officials.

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham and Rams Club Executive Director John Montgomery released a letter to fans Monday on the university’s athletic website.

“We continue to plan for football to be played this season. Working with that key assumption, we want to make you aware of some information that will be shared in more detail in the coming days and weeks,” the letter read.



The university said fan capacity at Kenan Stadium will be reduced.

“Data and trends regarding the Covid-19 pandemic continue to provide moving targets for decisions, but reduced fan capacity in Kenan Stadium will be a necessity,” the two wrote.

Officials said its planning for multiple scenarios and will continue to work with University and state officials as well as health experts to determine the appropriate level of capacity.

The university said the capacity level may change throughout the season.

“The decision will affect how we handle tickets,” UNC-Chapel Hill said.



The university said reduced capacity means ticket availability and seats will be changed for fans to accommodate physical distancing.

“For this reason, Carolina Athletics will not distribute tickets in a season ticket format for this season,”

The letter said the university is developing a process to offer tickets for individual games.

Officials said fans who have ordered season tickets will receive communication from the Carolina Ticket Office about their ticket order in the very near future, but said no action needs to be taken at this time.

According to the site fans may:

Donate their season ticket purchase to Carolina Athletics as a potentially tax-deductible gift.

Roll over their 2020 season ticket order toward their 2021 season ticket order.

Receive a refund with their ticket purchase refunded in full.

The letter said an individual game request system will be used to offer all ticket opportunities in 2020 and said all tickets will be moved to a mobile platform this season.

The university said any fans decision to purchase individual game tickets in 2020 will not affect season ticket priority in 2021.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, visitors and Carolina Community will continue to be our priority as we continue to make decisions about fall sports.”

Visit UNC-Chapel Hill’s athletics website for more information.

