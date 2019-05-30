CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The classroom where two students were killed and four others were injured during a shooting in April will not be used during the upcoming school year at UNC Charlotte, the school announced Thursday.

In a statement to students and staff, Chancellor Philip Dubois said the space in Kennedy Hall will not be used "for any purpose" for the upcoming academic year. Dubois said he will await guidance for the future of the space before any final decisions are made.

Students Riley Howell and Reed Parlier were killed when a gunman opened fire on the final day of class April 30. Four others were hurt.

"As we pause together to reflect on the one-month anniversary of the day that forever touched our University community, it is important to note that each of us has our own timeline for how we respond to and recover from the events of April 30," Dubois wrote. "We react differently, and we require different kinds of support."

Dubois also wrote that UNCC leaders are working together to create training for faculty and staff in advance of the next school year and additional training will be offered this fall.

