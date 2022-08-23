'They shouldn't be left alone': Unclaimed Vietnam veteran receives love at funeral

"He's looking down on us right now saying thank you."

ST. LOUIS — A Vietnam veteran with no family or friends was showered with love at his funeral services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday morning.

Veterans, well-wishers and people from the community paid their final respects to 70-year-old Army veteran Glenn Cook.

"It's always surprising the turnout for someone they don't know," Calvin "Mort" Whittaker, a member of AMVETS Post 6 and co-owner of Michael Funeral Home said. "They understand this vet has done something for this country. They understand this is a little piece they can do for them. Our hearts are always with our veterans. Whether they are fighting for our country or we are laying them to rest. We feel they've given so much of their lives, this is just a small thank you for them. They shouldn't be left alone at the end of their life."

Cook donated all of his belonging to the Backstoppers. When they caught wind that he had no family or friends, they reached out to Michael Funeral Home because of their work laying to rest veterans who had no loved ones.

Mickey Terry and her grandson Tyler made sure to pay their respects to the soldier.